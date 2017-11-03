Broadcom explores deal to buy Qualcomm: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd (AVGO.O) is exploring a deal to buy smartphone chip maker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and is speaking to advisers, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: One of many Qualcomm buildings is shown in San Diego, California, U.S. on November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

No final decisions have been made and there is no guarantee a deal will go ahead, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2h8pnlS

Shares of Qualcomm jumped 18 percent, while Broadcom’s stock climbed 3.5 percent on Friday afternoon.

The news comes at a time when Qualcomm is already in the process of completing its $38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O). Shares of NXP fell 3 percent.

Qualcomm declined to comment, while Broadcom did not immediately respond.

The report also comes when Qualcomm faces a multi-national legal battle with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) over Qualcomm’s licensing terms to Apple.