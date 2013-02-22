FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York fund withdraws political spending lawsuit against Qualcomm
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
February 22, 2013 / 1:02 PM / 5 years ago

New York fund withdraws political spending lawsuit against Qualcomm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York State Common Retirement Fund said on Friday it withdrew a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc after the wireless chip company agreed to revise its political spending disclosure policy.

State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli had said on January 3 that New York state’s $150-billion public pension fund had sued Qualcomm with an aim of forcing the chipmaker to reveal its political spending.

The suit was filed after Qualcomm refused a request by the fund, a Qualcomm shareholder, to inspect records detailing the use of corporate resources for political activities, DiNapoli said.

The company promised in a joint statement with the fund to post details online about its contributions to political candidates and political parties, as well as its political expenditures to trade groups and other organizations.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.