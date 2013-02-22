New York fund withdraws political spending lawsuit against Qualcomm

(Reuters) - The New York State Common Retirement Fund said on Friday it withdrew a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc after the wireless chip company agreed to revise its political spending disclosure policy.
State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli had said on January 3 that New York state’s $150-billion public pension fund had sued Qualcomm with an aim of forcing the chipmaker to reveal its political spending.
The suit was filed after Qualcomm refused a request by the fund, a Qualcomm shareholder, to inspect records detailing the use of corporate resources for political activities, DiNapoli said.
The company promised in a joint statement with the fund to post details online about its contributions to political candidates and political parties, as well as its political expenditures to trade groups and other organizations.
