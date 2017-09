A man walks past a Qualcomm advertising logo at the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(Reuters) - Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it would sell its unit Omnitracs Inc to private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for about $800 million in cash.

The deal includes Omnitracs’ operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Omnitracs’ technology helps in fleet management and telematics.