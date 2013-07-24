FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm raises full-year profit outlook, shares rise
July 24, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

Qualcomm raises full-year profit outlook, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) raised its 2013 profit outlook, giving its stock a boost, even as its current-quarter revenue estimate missed Wall Street expectations.

Qualcomm posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $6.24 billion and net income of $1.58 billion, or 90 cents a share, boosted by growing demand for smartphones in Asia.

It said revenue in the current quarter, which ends in September, would range from $5.9 billion to $6.6 billion.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of $6.055 billion and fourth-quarter revenue of $6.293 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fiscal third quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.03, in line with expectations.

Qualcomm estimated 2013 non-GAAP earnings of $4.48 to $4.56 per share. Its previous forecast was $4.40 to $4.55.

Shares of Qualcomm rose 1.66 percent in extended trade after closing down 1.46 percent at $61.39 on Nasdaq.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang

