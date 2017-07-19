Qualcomm's profit slumps amid Apple battle

FILE PHOTO: Qualcomm's logo is seen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017.

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) reported a 40 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt in part by its escalating patent battle with Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Net income attributable to the company fell to $866 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 25 from $1.44 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11.1 percent to $5.4 billion. (bit.ly/2uAg96t)

Four Apple contractors, including Foxconn parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW) and Wistron Corp (3231.TW), filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm on Tuesday, alleging that it had violated two sections of a U.S. antitrust law.

The allegations are part of broader dispute between Apple and Qualcomm over the nature of Qualcomm's business model of linking the sale of chips and patent licenses.