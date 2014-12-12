FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Quality Houses aims for 20 percent revenue growth in 2015
December 12, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Quality Houses aims for 20 percent revenue growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Quality Houses PCL (QH.BK) said on Friday it aimed for revenue growth of 20 percent in 2015 as the developer plans to book higher income from condominium projects amid improving sentiment in the overall property market.

Quality Houses plans to launch 30 new housing projects worth a combined 40 billion baht ($1.22 billion) next year and spend about 6 billion baht to buy land, senior executive vice president Suwanna Bhuddhaprasart told reporters.

Sales of the overall property market are expected to rise 5-10 percent next year after a contraction this year, while high household debt and a possible rise in domestic interest rates could affect demand, she said.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

