Factbox: Leaders of three main parties contesting Quebec election

(Reuters) - Here are brief biographies of the three leaders of the main political parties contesting Tuesday’s election in the Canadian province of Quebec.

Liberal Premier Jean Charest

Charest, 54, a lawyer by training, has been premier of Quebec since winning the April 2003 election. Polls show he is unlikely to hang on to power, in part because voters are tired of his party and also because he resisted calls for an investigation into alleged corruption in the construction industry. He eventually did set up an inquiry, which seems set to reveal tight ties between major political parties and construction magnates.

Although he won three successive elections, Charest never seemed to excite Quebecers, in part because he was seen as an outsider. Although born in Quebec, Charest made his mark in politics as a member of the federal Conservative government in the 1980s. In 1986 he became a junior minister for youth and in 1991 was named minister of the environment.

He was one of only two Conservative legislators to survive a horrendous federal election loss in 1993 and became party leader, helping the Conservatives to win 20 seats in the 1997 election. He quit federal politics in 1998 and became leader of the Quebec Liberals.

Charest took power in 2003, yet barely managed to cling to office in a March 2007 election, only winning enough seats to create a weakened minority government. In late 2008, arguing that Quebec needed a stable government to deal with the global economic crisis, he called a snap election and won a majority.

Under Charest -- who wants Quebec to stay inside Canada -- the government focused on the province’s struggling public healthcare system, helping families, and making Quebec the greenest province in Canada. Last year he announced plans for an $80 billion 25-year plan to develop remote resource-rich northern regions of the province.

Jean Charest was born on June 24, 1958. He is married with three children.

Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois

Marois, a 63-year-old former social worker, has led the separatist Parti Quebecois since 2007. She looks set to become the first woman premier of Quebec but may not win enough seats to capture a majority and hold a referendum on independence.

Marois, a tough character dubbed “the concrete lady”, is a political survivor and made it through a crisis in June 2011 when several senior legislators quit in protest at her leadership style. Marois has consistently declined to say when a PQ government led by her would call a referendum, frustrating hardliners who want a province-wide vote on independence from Canada as soon as possible.

Marois was first elected as a PQ legislator in 1981 and served in several cabinet posts, including finance minister. She ran for the leadership in 1985 and lost. In 1998, as education minister, she set up a full-time subsidized daycare program for children aged from five to 12. She lost a second leadership campaign in 2005 and briefly quit politics before returning and finally winning control of the party two years later.

Marois promises to bring in tough laws to boost the use of French in Quebec and also says she will make it harder for foreign firms to take over Quebec companies.

Pauline Marois was born on March 29, 1949. She is married with four children.

Coalition for the Future of Quebec (CAQ) leader Francois Legault

Legault, a 55-year-old executive who founded charter airline Air Transat in 1986, is a former PQ cabinet member who created the CAQ last year to offer Quebecers a right-of-center alternative to the centrist Liberals and the left-leaning PQ.

Legault says if he wins power he will put of all talk of referendums aside for 10 years and focus on the economy and fighting corruption. He says he has changed his mind about breaking away from Canada and would vote “no” in a referendum. He also says he would campaign neither for independence nor for keeping Quebec in Canada, prompting Charest to accuse him of being a closet separatist.

Legault quit Air Transat in 1997 and was elected as a PQ member in 1998. He served in several cabinet posts, including minister of industry, before quitting politics in 2009. He says he will lead the CAQ for a maximum of 10 years.

Francois Legault was born on May 26, 1957. He is married with two children.