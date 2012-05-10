FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smoke bombs shut down Montreal subway
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2012 / 4:19 PM / 5 years ago

Smoke bombs shut down Montreal subway

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The subway system in Montreal, Canada’s second-largest city, was partially shut down on Thursday after someone set off smoke bombs in several stations during the morning rush hour, police said, without attributing blame for the attacks.

City police found three smoke bomb devices after receiving dozens of calls about dense smoke in some underground stations. Thousands of commuters were stranded, but nobody was hurt.

Disrupted subway services were gradually being restored later in the morning.

Montreal has been the epicenter of large student protests, some of them violent, as students complain about proposed tuition hikes. The students have shown little sign of standing down even after the Liberal provincial government offered them to compromise.

Police have made no link between the smoke bombs and the student protests, and have called on the public to help with their investigation by sending in any photos or videos that may have been taken on mobile phones.

“There are five teams of investigators...on the field right now to try to establish exactly who did this,” said Simon Delorme, media officer at the Montreal police.

Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Janet Guttsman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.