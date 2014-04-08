Quebec separatist party leader resigns after big defeat

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Pauline Marois announced she would resign as leader of the separatist Parti Quebecois after the party suffered a resounding defeat in Monday’s election in the Canadian province of Quebec.

Marois, who is expected to lose her own seat, led the party since 2007 and was Quebec premier since September 2012.

The anti-separatist Quebec Liberal Party won a majority government in the election which turned into a referendum on whether to hold another vote on the mainly French speaking province separating from Canada.