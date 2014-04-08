FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quebec separatist party leader resigns after big defeat
April 8, 2014 / 6:39 AM / 3 years ago

Quebec separatist party leader resigns after big defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Pauline Marois announced she would resign as leader of the separatist Parti Quebecois after the party suffered a resounding defeat in Monday’s election in the Canadian province of Quebec.

Marois, who is expected to lose her own seat, led the party since 2007 and was Quebec premier since September 2012.

The anti-separatist Quebec Liberal Party won a majority government in the election which turned into a referendum on whether to hold another vote on the mainly French speaking province separating from Canada.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Michael Perry

