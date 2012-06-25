FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2012 / 2:38 PM / in 5 years

Timeline: Bidding war for Quest Software gets intense

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Quest Software Inc has become the target of a bidding war between Dell Inc and private investment firm Insight Venture Partners as each tries to gain control of the maker of enterprise management software.

March 9 - Quest enters into an agreement with Insight Venture Partners to go private in an all-cash deal worth about $2 billion, or $23 per share. Shares jump 24 percent to close at $24.07.

May 9 - Quest says it received multiple alternative proposals during its go-shop period. Shares closes up 10 percent at $25.17.

May 25 - Reuters reports that Dell is planning to offer between $23 and $26 per share to buy Quest.

June 1 - Negotiations for Dell to acquire Quest breaks down but lower-level representatives from both companies remain in touch, Reuters reports, citing sources. Shares fall 5 percent to close at $23.74.

June 14 - A strategic bidder proposes to buy Quest for about $2.15 billion, or $25.50 a share. Reuters confirms that the strategic bidder is Dell. Shares rise 9 percent to close at $26.06.

June 19 - Insight Venture Partners raises its bid for Quest to $2.17 billion, or $25.75 a share. Shares close flat at $26.52.

June 25 - Dell proposes to buy Quest for about $2.32 billion, or $27.50. Insight to have the right to match rival offers or adjust its own bid. Shares rise nearly 6 percent in morning trade.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore, Nadia Damouni in New York

