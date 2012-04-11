FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quest Diagnostics names Rusckowski as CEO
April 11, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 6 years ago

Quest Diagnostics names Rusckowski as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc has named Stephen Rusckowski to succeed Surya Mohapatra as president and chief executive officer at the maker of medical testing equipment, effective May 1.

Rusckowski, 54, is currently CEO of Philips Healthcare, the largest unit of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV.

He will also become a member of Quest’s board of directors, the company said on Wednesday.

Quest also announced that Daniel Stanzione, currently its lead independent director, will become non-executive chairman of the board, also on May 1.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

