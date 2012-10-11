FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quest Diagnostics to cut 400-600 jobs through 2013
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 11, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Quest Diagnostics to cut 400-600 jobs through 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lab testing company Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N) said on Thursday it will cut 400 to 600 jobs by the end of 2013 as part of its effort to reduce costs by $500 million.

The job cuts, which will save $65 million, are part of a restructuring in which the company will have only two divisions, Quest said in a statement. That change is due to take place by January 1, 2013.

The company will take an additional $15 million to $20 million in charges to cover the costs of reducing management layers, which will include the departure of senior leaders.

Quest’s growth has slowed in 2012 as the economy and uncertain reimbursements have resulted in fewer lab tests. The company has 42,000 employees.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.