July 24, 2012 / 8:57 PM / in 5 years

Questcor profit beats on strong Acthar sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc’s QCOR.O second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ expectations buoyed by strong sales of its only drug, Acthar gel.

Net income rose to $41.5 million, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter from $13.9 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 69 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter more than doubled to $112.5 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 63 cents per share on revenue of $108.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Questcor said earlier this month that it shipped 4,710 vials of Acthar during the April-June period, a 15 percent increase from the preceding quarter.

Acthar -- Questcor’s flagship product -- has been approved to treat a range of disorders including multiple sclerosis, rheumatic disorders, allergies, seizures in babies, a kidney condition called nephrotic syndrome, and eye and respiratory diseases.

Questcor shares fell as much as 15 percent earlier this month after short-seller Citron Research said the company used the orphan drug status that Acthar had received for the treatment of infantile spasms to treat other indications.

The report also said that Acthar could be threatened by generic versions, which could make the stock “retreat to single-digits.”

Shares of the Anaheim Hills, California-based company were trading down at $43.73 after the bell. They closed at $44.62 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

