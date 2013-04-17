Quest first quarter profit misses estimates

(Reuters) - Laboratory tests provider Quest Diagnostics Inc’s (DGX.N) quarterly profit missed analysts estimates as Medicare reimbursement cuts ate into its margins, sending its shares down 4 percent before the bell.

The company, which is currently executing a $500 million restructuring plan, said it would continue to focus on its key diagnostics information business.

The company made its second clinical outreach business purchase this year in a deal with California-based Dignity Health.

Quest agreed to buy Dignity’s clinical outreach program, which provides diagnostic information services to patients and physician offices outside of a hospital setting, but did not disclose the deal terms.

The company expects the deal to be neutral to adjusted earnings in 2013 and slightly add to earnings per share in 2014.

“We think this acquisition is an incremental positive as it could help mitigate some competition in one of Quest’s stronger markets, California,” Piper Jaffray analyst Kevin Ellich said in a note.

In January, the Madison, New Jersey-based company purchased Massachusetts-based UMass Memorial Medical Center’s clinical and anatomic-pathology laboratory outreach business.

Quest Chief Executive Steve Rusckowski said the Dignity Health deal is part of the company’s strategy to achieve one to two percent growth per year through acquisitions.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS DISAPPOINT

The No. 1 laboratory testing company in the United States, is also facing a narrowing customer base as hospital operators buy physician practices.

“Our results for the quarter reflect our previously stated expectation for revenue softness during the first half of 2013, with gradual improvement throughout the remainder of the year,” CEO Rusckowski said.

Quest’s net income for the quarter ended March 31 was $135.8 million, or 85 cents per share, compared with a profit of $159.1 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell about 6 percent to $1.78 billion.

Excluding items, Quest reported a quarterly profit of 89 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quest shares were down about 4 percent at $56.16 in premarket trade. They closed at $58.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.