FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quest Software to go private in $2 billion deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 9, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 6 years ago

Quest Software to go private in $2 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Quest Software Inc said it will be acquired by private equity firm Insight Venture Partners in a nearly $2 billion deal.

The $23 per share offer represents a premium of about 19 percent to Quest’s Thursday close. Shares of the company were trading at $23.69 on Friday morning, indicating that investors are expecting a higher bid.

The deal includes a “go-shop” period of 60 days to solicit other proposals, Quest said in a statement.

Aliso Viejo, California-based Quest will pay Insight -- a private equity and venture capital firm focused on software and internet -- a break-up fee of $4.2 million during the “go-shop” period if it receives a higher bid.

After the 60-day period, the fee will be $6.3 million.

Quest, which makes software that monitors large amounts of data flowing through corporate networks and the Internet, will continue to be led by current Chief Executive Vinny Smith, who took over last month after Doug Garn stepped down citing poor health.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.