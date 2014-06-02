FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quiksilver reports bigger loss, shares fall
June 2, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

Quiksilver reports bigger loss, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apparel and accessories retailer Quiksilver Inc ZQK.N reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by lower wholesale sales in North America and Europe, sending its shares down 27 percent in extended trading on Monday.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Quiksilver widened to $46 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $33 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $408.2 million.

Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

