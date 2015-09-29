Quindell says receives notice of intended claim

(Reuters) - Insurance claims processor Quindell Plc said it had received a letter described as a “notice of intended claim” of up to about 9 million pounds ($13.7 million) from a law firm representing an unnamed claimant group.

The notice said the group intended to press the potential claim against Quindell under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 but did not provide any details, the company said on Tuesday.

Shares in Quindell fell more than 4 percent to 94 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange. The stock has lost more than 80 percent of its value since its troubles first began in April 2014.

Quindell added that the law firm also said it had been approached, but not retained, by other potential claimants which could lead to an additional claim of 9 million pounds.

The company has had a tumultuous 18 months during which it has wrestled with questions over its revenue model and profit quality and seen its chairman quit over a stock deal. It is also being investigated by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office.

Quindell said it would “vigorously defend” itself against any such claim and that the claims would not affect its intention to return capital to shareholders.

Earlier this year, the company sold its professional services unit to Australian law firm Slater and Gordon for about $928 million and planned to return part of the proceeds to investors.

($1 = 0.6588 pounds)