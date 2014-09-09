FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quindell wins libel lawsuit against short seller
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 9, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Quindell wins libel lawsuit against short seller

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - British IT outsourcing firm Quindell Plc QPP.L said on Tuesday it had won a libel lawsuit against U.S.-based short-seller Gotham City Research LLP, which had raised questions about the company’s revenue model and profit quality.

Quindell, which initiated legal action against the short-seller in April, said that following the High Court ruling in London the process to evaluate damages due to the company would begin in November.

Shares of Quindell jumped 11.5 percent to 184 pence in early trading, one of the biggest rises on the London Stock Exchange.

The stock had lost 72 percent of its value since Gotham City published a report on its website in April.

“We are pleased that following the co-ordinated shorting attack led by Gotham and others, we have been able to successfully win judgement from the High Court in our claim for libel against Gotham,” Quindell Vice Chairman Tony Bowers said in a statement.

Short-sellers borrow stock and then sell it in expectation the price will fall, aiming to cover their position at a profit.

Gotham City published a similar report in July on Spanish wireless network provider Gowex GOW.MC, questioning its revenue reporting and the competence of its managers.

Gowex said a week later it would file for bankruptcy, after its chief executive said the company’s accounts for at least four years were unfaithful and that he was responsible for the misrepresentation.

Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.