UK's Quintain in takeover talks with U.S.-based Lone Star: Sky News
July 29, 2015

UK's Quintain in takeover talks with U.S.-based Lone Star: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Quintain Estates and Development Plc QED.L is in talks to be bought by private equity firm Lone Star Funds in a deal that could value the London property group at more than 600 million pounds ($936.30 million), Sky News reported on Tuesday.

U.S.-based Lone Star had been examining an offer for Quintain for several months as it sees potential in the London-based company’s land around Wembley Stadium, Sky News said, citing a source.

The deal, which is close to being agreed upon, could be confirmed as soon as Wednesday, Sky News reported.

Morgan Stanley is advising Lone Star, while JPMorgan Chase & Co and Lazard are acting as financial advisers for Quintain, the report said.

Lone Star and Quintain could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

