FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
U.S. appeals court voids Libor convictions of ex-Rabobank traders
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
the wider image
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
Report details public executions for petty theft
North Korea
Report details public executions for petty theft
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 1:38 PM / an hour ago

U.S. appeals court voids Libor convictions of ex-Rabobank traders

1 Min Read

Former Rabobank employee Anthony Allen exits federal court in Manhattan, New York November 5, 2015.Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday overturned the convictions of two former Rabobank [RABO.UL] traders in the first U.S. criminal appeal related to worldwide probes into the manipulation of the interest rate benchmark known as Libor.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said the constitutional rights against self-incrimination of the former traders Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, both from Britain, had been violated.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.