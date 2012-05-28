Barclays to advise on sale of Rabobank fund management unit: FT

LONDON (Reuters) - Rabobank, the Netherlands-based financial services group, has appointed Barclays (BARC.L) to advise on a possible sale of its fund management arm, Robeco, which could fetch as much as 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The sale of Robeco, which has about 180 billion euros in assets under management, may help Rabobank RABO.UL meet new capital rules that are aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Resolution Ltd RSL.L, the UK financial services consolidation group, is among the potential bidders for Robeco, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the sale.

The sale process is at an early stage and interested parties had yet to begin discussions, the FT said.

($1 = 0.7992 euros)