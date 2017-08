Leon Black, Chairman and CEO Apollo Global Management, LLC, takes part in Private Equity: Rebalancing Risk session during the 2014 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2014.

(Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) said on Friday it would buy cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc RAX.N in a deal valued at $4.3 billion, as the private-equity firm increases its investments in the technology sector.

The $32 per-share-offer represents a premium of 6 percent to Rackspace's Thursday closing price.