ENEA says interested in buying Engie's Polish power plant
WARSAW Poland's third-largest energy firm Enea is interested in buying its French competitor Engie's power plant in Polaniec, southern Poland, Enea's chief executive said on Friday.
Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) said on Friday it would buy cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc (RAX.N) in a deal valued at $4.3 billion, as the private-equity firm increases its investments in the technology sector.
The $32 per-share-offer represents a premium of 6 percent to Rackspace's Thursday closing price.
FRANKFURT Stada shareholder Active Ownership Capital (AOC) has no intention of trying to break up the German generic drugmaker in which it holds 7 percent and sees itself as a long-term investor, it said on Friday.
NEW YORK/HOUSTON LyondellBasell Industries NV has retained Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help with the potential sale of its 263,776 barrel-per-day refinery in Houston, according to two people familiar with the talks.