Rackspace in advanced talks to be sold to PE firm: WSJ

(Reuters) - Cloud services company Rackspace Hosting Inc RAX.N is in advanced talks with one or more private equity firms to be taken private, the Wall street Journal reported on Thursday.

A deal could be reached as soon as this week, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rackspace, whose shares surged following the report, had a market cap of about $2.91 billion as of Thursday's close, according to Thomson Reuters data.