Web-hosting company Rackspace's revenue beats estimates

(Reuters) - Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a better-than-expected 18.3 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its cloud management and web-hosting services.

The company’s shares were up about 3 percent in extended trade.

Rackspace, which said in September it would not sell itself following a strategic review, said its board authorized a $500 million buyback over the next two years.

The company’s revenue rose to $459.8 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $388.6 million a year earlier.

Net income rose to $25.7 million, or 18 cents per share, from $16.3 million, or 11 cents.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16 cents per share on revenue of $458.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast revenue of $469 million-$476 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $476.5 million.

Rackspace, which is facing tough price competition from Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp, said the forecast included a $5 million impact from foreign currency fluctuation.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 33-35 percent. It reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.5 percent for the third quarter.

Rackspace’s shares were trading at $38.45 in extended trading after closing at $37.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.