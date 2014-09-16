FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Rackspace says not to sell itself; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cloud management services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc RAX.N said it would not sell itself, sending its shares down 16.5 percent in after-market trading.

The company also named President Taylor Rhodes as chief executive, replacing Graham Weston, who co-founded Rackspace. Weston will become non-executive chairman.

Rackspace, which has been facing competition from companies such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Google Inc (GOOGL.O), started a strategic alternatives review in May after it received buyout interests from multiple parties.

Rackspace shares closed at $39.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
