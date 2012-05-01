Radian posts loss but risk ratios improve

(Reuters) - Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc (RDN.N) posted a loss for the second straight quarter, hurt by the change in value of derivatives and other financial instruments, but the company said its risk ratios improved at the start of the year.

Radian and its rivals MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N) and Genworth Inc (GNW.N) insure home loans when the downpayments are less than a fifth of the property’s price.

These insurers underwrote millions of mortgages at low premiums in the heady days of the housing boom. But the wave of foreclosures, unleashed by the crisis that followed, swamped their capital levels and raised their risk ratios.

Risk-to-capital ratio at Radian Guaranty — the company’s mortgage insurance unit — improved to 20.6:1 at March 31 from 21.5:1 at December 31, Radian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Radian has tried to improve capital levels by selling some portfolios of Radian Asset — which sells financial guarantee products — to bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO.N) and entering reinsurance deals.

Radian Asset is expected to pay an ordinary dividend of about $50 million to Radian Guaranty in July.

Losses on souring mortgages are ebbing. Paid claims dropped 40 percent to $218.2 million for the first quarter.

Radian said it expects net paid claims of about $1.1 billion for the full year, down from the $1.3 billion had it had expected earlier .

WRITES MORE NEW INSURANCE

While all mortgage insurers were battered by the foreclosure crisis, some were hit more than others. Last year, PMI Group PPMIQ.PK went bankrupt and Old Republic (ORI.N) stopped writing new business altogether.

Radian has benefitted the most from the cutback in competition. It wrote $6.5 billion in new insurance for the first quarter. MGIC wrote $4.2 billion in the same period.

In April, Radian wrote about $2.6 billion in new insurance.

January-March loss was $169.2 million, or $1.28 per share. This included combined losses of $90.6 million from the change in fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments.

Radian’s shares fell about 7 percent to $2.89 on early on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock, which traded at more than $60 before the housing meltdown in 2007.