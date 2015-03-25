RadioShack auction headed for courtroom showdown

The sign outside the RadioShack store is seen in Westminster, Colorado December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - An auction for RadioShack Corp RSHCQ.PK failed to resolve whether the electronics retailer will remain in business as bidders attacked each in court filings, setting up a showdown before a judge on Thursday.

A U.S. Bankruptcy judge will likely have to determine if the chain will be sold to a hedge fund as an ongoing business, or be turned over to liquidators who say they can raise more cash by selling everything from inventory to fixtures.

A private auction that began on Monday in the New York law offices of Jones Day was meant to pick the best bid, with the money raised going to pay off the retailers creditors.

By early Wednesday, however, one of RadioShack’s lenders, Salus Capital Partners, asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge overseeing the case to intervene. Salus said it and three liquidators submitted a bid that offered $271 million in cash and was “materially superior” to a proposal favored by RadioShack.

RadioShack preferred a proposal from hedge fund Standard General, which would keep open about 1,740 RadioShack stores, many in conjunction with wireless operator Sprint Corp (S.N).

Salus criticized the Standard General bid, saying it included only $16.4 million in cash. “The process was neither fair nor transparent, and there was never a level playing field for potential bidders,” Salus said in its filing.

Standard General shot back later in the day saying Salus’ allegations were completely without merit. In a court filing, it asked Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington, Delaware to dismiss Salus’ attempt to disrupt the auction.

Salus has asked Shannon to prevent Standard General from paying for its proposal in the form of a credit bid, or debt forgiveness.

Standard General provided RadioShack with a $535 million financing package last year to help the retailer build up inventory for the key year-end shopping season.

The hedge fund in its filing did not appear to disclose the estimated value of its bid, or say how much cash it was planning to use.

RadioShack entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February with more than 4,000 stores.

Founded in 1921, the chain was once the go-to retailer for electronics, but became increasingly irrelevant in the digital age.

The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-10197