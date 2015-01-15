RadioShack prepares to file for bankruptcy: WSJ

The sign outside the RadioShack store is seen in Westminster, Colorado December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp RSH.N might prepare to file for bankruptcy protection by next month, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Texas-based Radioshack is in talks with a private-equity firm that could buy its assets out of bankruptcy, the Journal reported, citing sources.

The talks may not produce a deal, and RadioShack may opt for other debt-restructuring options that do not include a sale, the Journal said.

RadioShack has reached out to potential lenders that could provide a loan to fund its operations during the bankruptcy case, the Journal added.

RadioShack was not immediately available for comment.

The retailer, which reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss last month, warned in September that a bankruptcy filing was a possibility.

Salus Capital Partners had said it would provide $500 million to RadioShack in a kind of debtor-in-possession loan used by companies to fund operations in bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal previously reported.

RadioShack’s shares have fallen nearly 60 percent since its bankruptcy warning through Tuesday’s close.