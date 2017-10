A Radio Shack store is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 28, 2008. The consumer electronics retailer posted a lower first-quarter profit on Monday as an increase in promotions hurt gross margins. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - U.S. consumer electronics chain RadioShack Corp RSH.N said Chief Executive James Gooch will step down from his position, effective immediately.

The company’s said its board is conducting a search for a successor and would not rule out internal candidates.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dorvin Lively will be the acting CEO.