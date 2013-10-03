FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RadioShack gets new financing offers: sources
October 3, 2013 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

RadioShack gets new financing offers: sources

Dhanya Skariachan, Nick Brown

1 Min Read

A Radio Shack store is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 28, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Struggling U.S. retailer RadioShack Corp RSH.N has received several offers for new financing, including one from current lenders Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

General Electric Co’s (GE.N) GE Capital, which tends to make large asset-based lending deals, “is also in the mix,” two of the sources said.

Securing a new financing deal could help RadioShack cut its borrowing costs and assure vendors and other key partners that it has enough cash to fund turnaround efforts led by Chief Executive Officer Joe Magnacca.

Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

