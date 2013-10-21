FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RadioShack obtains financing from GE Capital: sources
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 21, 2013 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

RadioShack obtains financing from GE Capital: sources

Dhanya Skariachan, Nick Brown

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - RadioShack Corp RSH.N has secured a fresh round of financing from GE Capital, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The news, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, boosted shares of the U.S. consumer electronics chain by 7 percent to $3.52 on Monday.

General Electric Co’s (GE.N) GE Capital will extend $835 million in new financing secured by inventory and other assets - $585 million in the form of a credit facility and $250 million in a second-lien term loan, one of the people said.

Reuters reported earlier this month that GE Capital, which tends to make large asset-based lending deals, was among many companies that made financing offers to the retailer.

RadioShack had been looking to refinance existing debt in part to cut borrowing costs. The company’s previous lenders, led by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), had also made offers for new financing, but GE offered a more attractive advance rate, one of the people said.

A spokesman for GE Capital declined to comment. A spokeswoman for RadioShack did not return a call seeking comment.

New capital could help assure vendors and other key partners that RadioShack has enough cash to fund turnaround efforts led by Chief Executive Joe Magnacca.

Sales at RadioShack have been falling rapidly amid executive departures, strong competition and an image problem. Analysts say that despite a ubiquitous presence in the United States, RadioShack has not done enough to transform itself into a destination for mobile phone shoppers or to make itself attractive to younger consumers.

Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan and Nick Brown; editing by Phil Berlowitz, Ken Wills and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.