FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RadioShack posts quarterly loss on weak sales
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

RadioShack posts quarterly loss on weak sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - RadioShack Corp RSH.N surprised Wall Street on Tuesday with a quarterly loss, hurt by weakness in its Sprint postpaid wireless business as well as tepid demand for prepaid wireless handsets, laptops and home entertainment accessories.

The electronics retailer said its net loss was $8 million, or 8 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with net income of $35.1 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 5 cents a share, before items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 0.9 percent to $1.01 billion, while analysts had expected $1.06 billion.

Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.