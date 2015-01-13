FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RadioShack offered $500 million loan from Salus Capital: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 13, 2015 / 1:59 AM / 3 years ago

RadioShack offered $500 million loan from Salus Capital: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign outside the RadioShack store is seen in Westminster, Colorado December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Salus Capital Partners would provide $500 million to RadioShack Corp in a kind of debtor-in-possession loan used by companies to fund operations in bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The offer expires Thursday, the newspaper said, adding that the unsolicited loan would replace a financing package worth $585 million that the struggling consumer electronics retailer obtained in 2013.

Debtor-in-possession loans generally give the lenders a great deal of sway over a bankruptcy.

Neither RadioShack nor Salus were immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.

RadioShack, whose sales have been dropping since 2010, said in September that a bankruptcy filing was a possibility.

Disputes among creditors have forced the chain, once the go-to retailer for electronics gear, to scale back a plan to close 1,100 stores to try to stem its losses.

Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.