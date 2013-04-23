FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RadioShack quarterly results miss estimates
April 23, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

RadioShack quarterly results miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. consumer electronics chain RadioShack Corp RSH.N reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by weakness in its postpaid wireless business.

The first-quarter net loss widened to $43.3 million, or 43 cents a share, from $8 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Excluding the Target mobile centers, which RadioShack stopped operating, the loss was 35 cents a share, while analysts on average were looking only for a loss of 10 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 7 percent to $849 million, missing the analysts’ average estimate of $960.7 million.

Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

