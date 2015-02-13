FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rafale deal with Egypt could lead to more: Dassault
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 13, 2015 / 7:54 AM / 3 years ago

Rafale deal with Egypt could lead to more: Dassault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The sale of 24 Rafale fighter jets to Egypt is likely to inspire other potential clients in the Middle-East and Asia, the Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation said on Friday.

“I think that this sale to a big Arab country will snow-ball,” Eric Trappier told RTL radio.

“There are other potential clients in the Middle-East... Qatar is looking, this is not news,... we are also trying to project ourselves in Malaysia,” he added.

Commenting on a stalled deal to supply 126 Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force, Trappier said: “India will take longer than Egypt,”

French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday Egypt would order 24 Rafale fighter jets, a naval frigate and related military equipment in a deal to be signed in Cairo on Monday worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.70 billion).

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.