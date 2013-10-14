Raiffeisen may repay state aid before end-2017: CEO

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen group RZB.UL may repay state aid before the 2017 deadline, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) Chief Executive Karl Sevelda has said.

"We have to repay it by the end of 2017, so we are not really under pressure, but of course we are thinking about repaying it earlier as well," he said in a video interview posted on the website of the magazine The Banker at the weekend. ( here )

Keen like other big Austrian banks to boost its balance sheet as the financial crisis raged, Raiffeisen raised 2.5 billion euros ($3.39 billion) in “participation capital” or non-voting shares, including 1.75 billion from the state, in 2009.

Sevelda reiterated that a rights issue could be one tool to help repay the aid, something that its Austrian rival Erste Group (ERST.VI) did in August.

But he said a reduction of risk-weighted assets and cost cuts were also being considered as ways to reinforce its capital base and limit the need for extra capital.

Analysts expect Raiffeisen may have to raise around 2 billion euros in fresh capital. The bank has said for years that a capital increase is an option if market conditions are right.

Asked about finding a partner for Raiffeisen Bank International, emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender, he said:

“Certainly not a strategic partner, but financial investors - this is certainly an option for us as well.”