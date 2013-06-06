FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Potential Raiffeisen Bank International CEO candidates
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2013 / 5:59 AM / in 4 years

Factbox: Potential Raiffeisen Bank International CEO candidates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Raiffeisen Bank International meets on Friday to select a successor for Chief Executive Herbert Stepic, who resigned last month.

Stepic, 66, has denied wrongdoing in using front companies in the Caribbean and Asia to buy flats in Singapore in 2006 and 2008 but said he decided to quit to avoid a potentially damaging debate over his actions.

Here are some potential candidates to replace him:

- Deputy CEO Karl Sevelda, the 63-year-old head of corporate clients, could take on the job on an interim basis, giving the group time to arrange a generational changing of the guard.

- Walter Rothensteiner, 60, RBI chairman and chief executive of its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB), could be a caretaker CEO until a longer-term successor can be groomed.

- Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell, 53, combines financial expertise with long experience in the bank’s key central and eastern European markets.

- Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl, 53, has the same job at RZB.

- Andreas Brandstetter, 43, is head of insurer Uniqa, who may be available once its big share flotation has gone through.

- Klaus Buchleitner, 49, is a top official at Raiffeisen Landesbank Lower Austria-Vienna, RZB’s biggest shareholder.

- Heinrich Schaller, 53, is head of the Raiffeisen Landesbank in Upper Austria and former head of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Will Waterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.