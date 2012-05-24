Raiffeisen Bank International first quarter profit beats expectations

VIENNA (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RBIV.VI) first-quarter profit blew past market expectations as risk provisions unexpectedly fell and it booked one-off gains, emerging Europe’s number three lender said on Thursday.

Consolidated profit doubled to 541 million euros ($681 million), compared with an average forecast for 457 million euros after minorities in a Reuters poll and topping even the highest estimate in the survey.

The Raiffeisen group is on track to hit the European Banking Authority’s target for major banks to have core tier 1 capital ratios of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by the middle of this year, it said.

“Taking into consideration measures already completed, or close to their conclusion, the RZB group currently reaches a core tier 1 ratio according to the EBA’s definition of 9.3 percent and is therefore in line with the plan,” it said.

The market had been expecting provisioning costs to rise, but they dropped a quarter to 153 million euros.

In slides prepared for an analyst call, it called quarterly provisioning “low” and said costs were expected to increase, with Hungary in particular to remain high.

Two exceptional items contributed to quarterly results. It earned 159 million euros before tax “from further sales of the group headquarters’ securities portfolio”, while hybrid debt buybacks generated 113 million before tax.

RBI left its outlook unchanged.

“In 2012, we expect a stable business volume due to the economic environment and restrictive regulatory requirements,” it said, reiterating that a capital increase remained a possible option depending on market conditions.

($1 = 0.7947 euro)