8 months ago
Swiss Raiffeisen group pays no penalty in talks with U.S. DOJ
December 23, 2016 / 6:19 AM / 8 months ago

Swiss Raiffeisen group pays no penalty in talks with U.S. DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Raiffeisen Polbank's bank logo is pictured on their headquarters in Warsaw Poland, November 26, 2016.Kacper Pempel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss cooperative banking group Raiffeisen has wrapped up talks with U.S. justice officials on whether it helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes and does not have to pay a fine, it said on Friday.

Raiffeisen, Switzerland's third-biggest bank, three years ago decided to qualify itself as one of the Swiss financial institutions that had not committed any offenses under U.S. tax law. An accord with the U.S. Department of Justice this week "creates legal certainty and ends the tax conflict without payment of a penalty", it said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields

