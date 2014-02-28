FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY starts inspecting rail yards handling Bakken crude: Governor
February 28, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 4 years ago

NY starts inspecting rail yards handling Bakken crude: Governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his fourth State of the State address from the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York, January 8, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday officials have launched inspections at state rail yards to protect people from potential accidents involving shipments of volatile crude oil from the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota.

Federal and state officials inspected two rail yards on Thursday, one in Albany owned by Canadian Pacific Railroad, and the other in Buffalo owned by CSX, Cuomo’s office said.

Rail cars laden with Bakken crude have been involved in a slew of recent fiery derailments.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio

