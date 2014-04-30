FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Train derails in Lynchburg, Virginia: city officials
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 30, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Train derails in Lynchburg, Virginia: city officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A train derailed in downtown Lynchburg, Virginia on Wednesday, according to a statement published by city officials.

A spokeswoman said several train cars derailed around 2 p.m. EDT and there is fire and smoke at the site of the incident.

“We have no reports of injuries right now. The area is being evacuated,” said Joann Martin, director of communications for the city of Lynchburg.

“We do not know yet what the train was carrying,” she added.

A photo posted online by city authorities showed flammable liquid tank cars. At least seven train cars had derailed in the image in big plumes of smoke and flames.

Local media reported that the train belonged to CSX Corp. Reuters could not immediately verify this information.

A series of fiery derailments of trains carrying crude oil over the past year have prompted critics to question the safety of hauling explosive liquids by rail.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.