Oil on derailed CSX train belonged to Plains All American: sources
#U.S.
May 1, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Oil on derailed CSX train belonged to Plains All American: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Bakken oil shipment aboard the CSX Corp train that derailed and burst into flames in Virginia on Wednesday belonged to midstream energy firm Plains All American LP, according to three industry sources.

Plains All American did not respond to repeated requests for comment. CSX earlier said that the train was carrying Bakken oil and was en route to Yorktown, Virginia. The railroad company declined to identify the shippers whose cargo was aboard the derailed cars.

Plains All American operates a terminal in Yorktown that can handle 140,000 barrels-per-day of oil.

A National Transportation Safety Board official said the regulator does not have any information on the identity of the shippers.

Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
