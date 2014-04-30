Regulators rush to scene of latest crude-by-rail accident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Wednesday headed to the scene of a derailment and fire in downturn Lynchburg, Virginia, involving a CSX Corp freight train carrying crude oil, officials said.

The Lynchburg incident is the latest in a series of fiery mishaps involving trails hauling crude in the United States and Canada.

A spokesman for the Department of Transportation said inspectors from the Federal Railroad Administration were headed to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board is “monitoring and gathering information” on the accident, a spokesman said.