FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulators rush to scene of latest crude-by-rail accident
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 30, 2014 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

Regulators rush to scene of latest crude-by-rail accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Wednesday headed to the scene of a derailment and fire in downturn Lynchburg, Virginia, involving a CSX Corp freight train carrying crude oil, officials said.

The Lynchburg incident is the latest in a series of fiery mishaps involving trails hauling crude in the United States and Canada.

A spokesman for the Department of Transportation said inspectors from the Federal Railroad Administration were headed to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board is “monitoring and gathering information” on the accident, a spokesman said.

Reporting by Ros Krasny and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.