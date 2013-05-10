FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's RAKBANK says no customers lost from cyber fraud
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 10, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

UAE's RAKBANK says no customers lost from cyber fraud

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) said on Friday that none of its customers had lost any money as a result of a cyber fraud which resulted in a loss at the Gulf bank in 2012.

The bank’s chief executive, Graham Honeybill, said in a statement: “We are given to understand that the overall fraud encompassed a number of banks not only in the Middle East but in the USA and other countries”.

A global cyber crime ring stole $45 million from two Middle Eastern banks by hacking into credit card processing firms and withdrawing money from ATMs in 27 countries, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.

Honeybill said the incident concerning RAKBANK related to events in December 2012 and involved the bank’s service provider in India. The bank did not name the service provider or give any further detail.

The amount of the potential loss was 17.4 million UAE dirhams ($4.74 million) and this was fully provided for before RAKBANK closed its 2012 accounts, Honeybill said.

“The Bank can confirm that none of its customers suffered any financial loss as a result of this fraud,” Honeybill added. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.