FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's RAK Ceramics says to sell stake in Laticrete venture
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 18, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's RAK Ceramics says to sell stake in Laticrete venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based RAK Ceramics RKCE.AD, one of the world’s biggest makers of floor and wall tiles, said on Sunday that it would sell its stake in a joint venture with U.S. firm Laticrete for an undisclosed sum.

RAK Ceramics said it aimed to close the deal, which is subject to regulatory and other approvals, by March 25 and that the sale of shares would be at a premium to book value. The venture produces adhesives and waterproofing products.

The move follows a deal last month in which the company agreed to sell its Sudan business in order to finance the expansion of core operations.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.