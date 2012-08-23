Activist investor calls on Ralcorp for action

(Reuters) - Activist investor Corvex Management is urging Ralcorp Holdings RAH.N to pursue strategic options nearly a year after the food company rejected a takeover offer from ConAgra Foods (CAG.N).

Shares of Ralcorp, which mostly manufactures private label or store brand foods, rose 2.2 percent in afternoon trade on Thursday, following a securities filing in which Corvex also revealed that it had a stock and options position in Ralcorp that is tantamount to 5.13 percent of the company.

Founded by Keith Meister, one of activist investor Carl Icahn’s longtime associates, Corvex said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the “status quo is unacceptable” and that Ralcorp should “immediately” pursue alternatives including: a sale of the company, a merger, or a “self-help strategy with new investor board representation.”

Officials at Corvex and Ralcorp were not immediately available to comment.

In the filing, Corvex said it had held meetings with Ralcorp management to discuss operations, strategy and governance and will seek to have more discussions with management, board members and other shareholders.

Ralcorp shares were up $1.47, or 2.2 percent, at $69.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.