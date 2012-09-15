FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latvala extends lead in Rally of Britain
#Sports News
September 15, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Latvala extends lead in Rally of Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Finland’s Jari-Matti Latvala will take a lead of 24.5 seconds into the final day of the Rally of Britain after a confident drive gave him victory in Saturday’s last superspecial stage.

Latvala finished 1.9 seconds ahead of championship leader Sebastien Loeb of France on the 3.4-km test at the Celtic Manor resort in Wales which hosted golf’s Ryder Cup in 2010.

The Finn put his impressive time at the venue down to his decision to run worn tires on the front of his Ford Fiesta.

“The car was turning really well,” said Latvala. “I‘m not usually so good on these stages but this was a fast one and it seems to suit me quite well.”

Norway’s Petter Solberg, who lies second overall, was unable to make any inroads on Latvala’s lead after he said he braked too early on one corner in his Ford.

Solberg was fourth on the final stage.

Loeb, heading for a ninth straight world title, is third overall. The Citroen driver is 30.9 seconds behind Latvala.

The final day of racing on Sunday includes six stages.

Three rallies follow the British event.

Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Tony Jimenez

