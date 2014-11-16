FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Champion Ogier wins British season-ender
November 16, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Champion Ogier wins British season-ender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - World rally champion Sebastian Ogier led from start to finish to win the season-ending British round for Volkswagen on Sunday.

The Frenchman finished Wales Rally GB, over gravel forest roads, 37.6 seconds ahead of the Ford Fiesta driven by Finland’s Mikko Hirvonen.

It was Ogier’s eighth win in 13 races this year and his task was made easier after both his Volkswagen team mates Andreas Mikkelsen and Jari-Matti Latvala crashed out.

Hirvonen, who was competing in his last rally before retirement, was 26 seconds clear of third-placed Norwegian Mads Ostberg in a Citroen after British hopes of seeing Kris Meeke on the podium faded due to tyre problems.

Ogier and Volkswagen have already won both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

