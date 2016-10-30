FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Rallying: Volkswagen retain manufacturers' world title
October 30, 2016 / 5:06 PM / 10 months ago

Rallying: Volkswagen retain manufacturers' world title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Rallying - Wales Rally GB - FIA World Rally Championship - Wales - 30/10/16 Volkswagen Motorsport's Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia (L) celebrate victory Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Volkswagen won the rally manufacturers' world championship for the fourth year in a row and with a round to spare on Sunday with victory for France's Sebastien Ogier in Britain.

Ogier, who led from start to finish, had already secured his fourth successive driver's world championship at the previous round in Spain.

His victory in Wales Rally GB, 10.2 seconds ahead of Estonian Ott Tanak in a Ford and a minute and a half clear of Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville, was also his fourth in a row in that event.

"The main target this weekend was to be manufacturers’ champion," said Ogier. "I’m not world champion without the team’s hard work and it was great to take the title with a victory once again.

"It wasn’t easy and I was able to ease off in the last few stages, but not so much."

The season ends in Australia on Nov. 17-20.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

